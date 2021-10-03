Jackrabbits bury Dixie State with second quarter avalanche

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a scoreless first quarter against FCS Independent Dixie State, the South Dakota State football team flexed their muscle as the second ranked team in the nation.

The Jackrabbits scored a Division One-record 35 points in a quarter in the second and never looked back en route to a 55-7 rout of the Trailblazers on Saturday night at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

SDSU (4-0) will move back in to Missouri Valley Football Conference play next Saturday when they host Southern Illinois at 2 PM.

In a game where most starters were benched after the big first half, Pierre Strong Jr. rushed 15 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns, in the process reaching the program’s top five for rushing yards in a career. After a shaky start Chris Oladokun went 7-17 for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Backup Keaton Heide also went 3-4 for 81 yards and a score. Both of Mike Morgan’s catches went for touchdowns as he finished with 66-yards receiving.

SDSU held Dixie State to 238 total yards and missed their second consecutive shutout by six seconds. They registered five takeaways including a 36-yard pick six from Dalys Beanum.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.