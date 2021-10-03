Lincoln scores six in final at-bat to win State A Softball Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A year ago the Harrisburg Tigers lost to the Lincoln Patriots in the State A Softball Tournament Championship before beating the Patriots in the title game.

This time around Lincoln made sure history, and the Tigers, wouldn’t repeat.

Down 6-3 entering their final at-bat in the seventh inning of the decisive second championship game, the Patriots came off the deck with six runs, tying the game on Madison Evans’ two-run double and then going ahead on Kaitlyn Druse’s bases-loaded three-run double on their way to dethroning the defending champion Tigers 9-6 on Saturday night at Sherman Park.

Harrisburg, who had lost earlier in the day to Lincoln, had to win 6-2 in the first championship game to force the winner-take-all second.

