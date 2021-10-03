Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Lincoln scores six in final at-bat to win State A Softball Championship

Drop first game to Harrisburg 6-2 before stirring rally to win 9-6 in decisive second game
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A year ago the Harrisburg Tigers lost to the Lincoln Patriots in the State A Softball Tournament Championship before beating the Patriots in the title game.

This time around Lincoln made sure history, and the Tigers, wouldn’t repeat.

Down 6-3 entering their final at-bat in the seventh inning of the decisive second championship game, the Patriots came off the deck with six runs, tying the game on Madison Evans’ two-run double and then going ahead on Kaitlyn Druse’s bases-loaded three-run double on their way to dethroning the defending champion Tigers 9-6 on Saturday night at Sherman Park.

Harrisburg, who had lost earlier in the day to Lincoln, had to win 6-2 in the first championship game to force the winner-take-all second.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from both!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured following shooting at Iowa hotel
3 injured following shooting at Iowa hotel
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the...
Gov. Noem announces streamlined process for appraiser certification amid controversy
Search crews are in an area of the Fox Forest County Recreation Area just outside of Montezuma...
Police: Human remains could be Iowa boy who vanished in May
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
Noem vs. Ravnsborg
Ravnsborg refers Noem’s use of the state plane over to Government Accountability Board for review

Latest News

During 55-7 win over Dixie State
Jackrabbits bury Dixie State with second quarter avalanche
Stampede fall at Sioux City in first road game of the year
Stampede lose first road game at Sioux City
Scores six runs in final at-bat to win State A SOftball Title
Lincoln rallies in final at-bat to win State A Softball championship