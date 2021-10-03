University of Mary stuns Northern on Gypsy Days

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite rallying from 28 points down the Northern State Wolves saw their perfect record at the new Dacotah Bank Stadium tarnished.

The Mary Marauders scored 28 unanswered points and held off a furious charge from the Wolves to win 49-42 on Saturday afternoon, spoiling Northern’s Gypsy Days festivities.

In defeat NSU (3-2) quarterback Hunter Trautman went 29-49 for 333 yards with five touchdown passes and one interceptions. Dewaylon Ingram hauled in 9 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns while Dakota Larson caught 11 balls for 103 yards and a score.

Mary quarterback Logan Nelson went 24-34 for 434 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Wolves did pull to within 49-42 late in the third quarter but failed to get the equalizer in three fourth quarter drives.

Northern visits Winona State next Saturday at 2 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

