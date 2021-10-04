Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

15 new deaths, 366 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 366 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths Monday.

Monday’s COVID-19 report includes data through 1 pm Friday. Tuesday’s report will include data from 1 pm through 1 pm Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 145,839. 136,464 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased from Thursday to 7,215.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 decreased to 201. Overall, 7,462 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 422,486 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 390,998 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths Monday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,160.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured following shooting at Iowa hotel
3 injured following shooting at Iowa hotel
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe was shot and killed at a house party. (Source:...
Man arrested in Utah football player’s shooting death
Mariana Jacome, 13, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from family nurse practitioner Temperance...
Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates

Latest News

35-year-old Michael Wika was arrested for aggravated assault, simple assault, and robbery.
Police: Sioux Falls man punched woman, stole Xbox
Generic image of crash scene
Vermillion man identified in fatal one-vehicle crash near Tabor
Junkin' Market Days Fall Market
Junkin’ Market Days Fall Market this weekend
SiouxperCon returns to Sioux Falls for fifth time