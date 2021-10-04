15 new deaths, 366 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 366 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths Monday.

Monday’s COVID-19 report includes data through 1 pm Friday. Tuesday’s report will include data from 1 pm through 1 pm Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 145,839. 136,464 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased from Thursday to 7,215.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 decreased to 201. Overall, 7,462 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 422,486 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 390,998 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths Monday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,160.

