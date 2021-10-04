Aberdeen hotels and businesses preparing for pheasant season

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The traditional pheasant season in South Dakota begins in less than two weeks. In Aberdeen, that means businesses, especially hotels, are preparing for the rush.

Businesses in town are preparing for the city’s Rooster Rush push, welcoming visitors to the area. The Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has indicated that the city’s hotel bookings are also up this year.

“We greet them with the Aberdeen hospitality that we provide.” said Aberdeen Area CVB Executive Director Casey Weismantel. “We greet them at the hotels, the airport. We welcome the hunters while they’re here. We roll out the orange carpet, like only Aberdeen can. And we want to retain those hunters year after year.”

The AmericInn in Aberdeen is one of those hotels looking at a big push in the coming weeks. This year, management are expecting to welcome back a number of familiar faces with the rush.

“It’s always an exciting time here in Aberdeen. So we have a couple of the same groups who always come back year after year. They’ve been coming for 20 years. So, getting to be real friends of us here at the hotel.” said General Manager Megan Hardie.

But the hotel is also expecting to see an increase in both newcomers to Aberdeen, as well as a longer busy season with more hotel rooms filled later in the year with hunters looking to get to Aberdeen for pheasant season.

“We’re ready for the opening weekends. But we’ll have plenty of availability and be here for the long haul as far as all the way through the end of the season in January.” said Assistant General Manager Anna Oakes.

Weismantel said the CVB will also be hosting a three day Pheasant Phestival this year as well, starting on October 14th with it’s Pup Crawl at the Malchow Plaza downtown.

