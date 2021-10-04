Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Community table talk fosters conversation on diversity in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multi-cultural Center in downtown Sioux Falls hosted a community table talk conversation on diversity Thursday.

The community table talk, put on by the Sioux Empire Leadership Council, aims to create positive conversations around diversity in Sioux Falls.

Organizers say these talks are needed as the area continues to attract people of different backgrounds and ethnicities to the area They say Thursday was a time to share, listen and learn.

“I am learning stuff from people, different living experiences, = from different work backgrounds, different personal backgrounds. So I think bringing together different vantage points has a lot of benefits. This provides an opportunity to do that and it also provides guidance for our leadership and to make decisions that will help them appropriately,” Vaney Hariri, Think 3D co-founder.

Organizers said the event was a great opportunity to identify leaders in the community, network, and foster community through definitive action.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured following shooting at Iowa hotel
3 injured following shooting at Iowa hotel
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
35-year-old Michael Wika was arrested for aggravated assault, simple assault, and robbery.
Police: Sioux Falls man punched woman, stole Xbox
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man

Latest News

Community table talk fosters conversation on diversity in Sioux Falls
Community table talk fosters conversation on diversity in Sioux Falls
35-year-old Michael Wika was arrested for aggravated assault, simple assault, and robbery.
Police: Sioux Falls man punched woman, stole Xbox
Generic image of crash scene
Vermillion man identified in fatal one-vehicle crash near Tabor
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
15 new deaths, 366 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday