Community table talk fosters conversation on diversity in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multi-cultural Center in downtown Sioux Falls hosted a community table talk conversation on diversity Thursday.

The community table talk, put on by the Sioux Empire Leadership Council, aims to create positive conversations around diversity in Sioux Falls.

Organizers say these talks are needed as the area continues to attract people of different backgrounds and ethnicities to the area They say Thursday was a time to share, listen and learn.

“I am learning stuff from people, different living experiences, = from different work backgrounds, different personal backgrounds. So I think bringing together different vantage points has a lot of benefits. This provides an opportunity to do that and it also provides guidance for our leadership and to make decisions that will help them appropriately,” Vaney Hariri, Think 3D co-founder.

Organizers said the event was a great opportunity to identify leaders in the community, network, and foster community through definitive action.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.