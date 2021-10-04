Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Coo show their mettle in win over Augustana

USF bounces back from 41-10 defeat at Northern last week to hand unbeaten Vikings first loss
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A long week that started following a 41-10 loss at Northern State had the Sioux Falls Cougars eager to end on the sweetest of notes in the Key to the City game against arch rival Augustana.

And it certainly did as the Coo defeated the previously unbeaten and 14th-ranked Vikings 28-26 in front of more than 5700 at Bob Young Field.

Despite a rushing attack rendered mostly mute after losing leading rusher Thuro Reisdorfer to injury in the first quarter, and trailing late in the fourth quarter, the Cougars showed their resilience in scoring the go-ahead touchdown on Adam Mullen’s 26-yard score to Dominic Pegley with 2:53 left, following that by forcing the only turnover of the game to seal the win.

USF hits the road for Marshall next week to take on Southwest Minnesota State at 5.

The Vikings meanwhile stay in Sioux Falls to host Upper Iowa at 1.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured following shooting at Iowa hotel
3 injured following shooting at Iowa hotel
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Highlights from 16 prep games in South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota & Northwest Iowa PLUS the...
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 6 (10-1-21)
Authorities say the driver struck the three valets before crashing into a ditch. Neither the...
3 valets struck, killed by vehicle eluding Houston police

Latest News

During win at Tri-Valley
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 6 (10-3-21)
South Dakota State Athletics
SDSU soccer stops St. Thomas to run win streak to six
During win at Tri-Valley
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 6 (10-3-21)
TD run vs. Dixie State
Jacks move from non-conference to teeth of Missouri Valley schedule