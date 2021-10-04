Coo show their mettle in win over Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A long week that started following a 41-10 loss at Northern State had the Sioux Falls Cougars eager to end on the sweetest of notes in the Key to the City game against arch rival Augustana.

And it certainly did as the Coo defeated the previously unbeaten and 14th-ranked Vikings 28-26 in front of more than 5700 at Bob Young Field.

Despite a rushing attack rendered mostly mute after losing leading rusher Thuro Reisdorfer to injury in the first quarter, and trailing late in the fourth quarter, the Cougars showed their resilience in scoring the go-ahead touchdown on Adam Mullen’s 26-yard score to Dominic Pegley with 2:53 left, following that by forcing the only turnover of the game to seal the win.

USF hits the road for Marshall next week to take on Southwest Minnesota State at 5.

The Vikings meanwhile stay in Sioux Falls to host Upper Iowa at 1.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.