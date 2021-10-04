Avera Medical Minute
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 6 (10-3-21)

Top moments from the week in college and prep football
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first week of prep and college football in October featured rivalry games new and old, dramatic finishes, and 22 games on our Dakota News Now Airwaves.

We look back at some of the best sights, sounds and moments in our seventh installment of Gridiron Greatness!

