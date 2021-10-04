Jacks move from non-conference to teeth of Missouri Valley schedule

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football team, ranked second in the FCS, wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a 55-7 victory over Dixie State in front of nearly 15,000 last night at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Through three non-conference games and their road victory at Indiana State, SDSU’s offense hasn’t committed a turnover and is averaging 48 points per game while the defense is allowing only nine a game and has force nine takeaways.

We’ll see if it’s prepared State for the hard part of their conference schedule which begins with next week at home against seventh ranked Southern Illinois at 2 PM.

