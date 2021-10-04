Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Jacks move from non-conference to teeth of Missouri Valley schedule

Rabbits 4-0 after 55-7 victory over Dixie State
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football team, ranked second in the FCS, wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a 55-7 victory over Dixie State in front of nearly 15,000 last night at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Through three non-conference games and their road victory at Indiana State, SDSU’s offense hasn’t committed a turnover and is averaging 48 points per game while the defense is allowing only nine a game and has force nine takeaways.

We’ll see if it’s prepared State for the hard part of their conference schedule which begins with next week at home against seventh ranked Southern Illinois at 2 PM.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured following shooting at Iowa hotel
3 injured following shooting at Iowa hotel
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Highlights from 16 prep games in South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota & Northwest Iowa PLUS the...
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 6 (10-1-21)
Authorities say the driver struck the three valets before crashing into a ditch. Neither the...
3 valets struck, killed by vehicle eluding Houston police

Latest News

During win at Tri-Valley
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 6 (10-3-21)
South Dakota State Athletics
SDSU soccer stops St. Thomas to run win streak to six
Celebrates go-ahead score in 28-26 win over Augustana
Coo show their mettle in win over Augustana
During win at Tri-Valley
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 6 (10-3-21)