Junkin’ Market Days Fall Market this weekend

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Junkin’ Market Days owner Kerry Bamsey talked about her new business and what to expect at the indoor Fall market planned this weekend. The event will have unique items from local vendors throughout the state and surrounding areas. Bamsey holds these events twice a year, and when she is not hosting a market, she mentors women on how to own and operate a business. Junkin’ Market Days Fall Market will take place this Friday and Saturday at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo Building. With the holidays coming up, be sure to check out one-of-a-kind gifts and gourmet food.

Hours: Friday 10 am - 8 pm Saturday 9 am - 4 pm. Junkin’ Market Days (junkinmarketdays.com)

