Monday Munchies: Sweet Cheeks serving up ice cream in a unique way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Owning your own ice cream shop is something many kids dream about when they’re young but for Tasia Guericke that dream is now a reality.

“I‘m pretty young, so creating a business all on my own without any guidance is nerve-racking and a huge risk but hopefully, it’s a big reward and pays off,” says Guericke.

Sweet Cheeks ice cream is not only unique for having such a young business owner it’s also a different setup than many other ice cream places in the area.

“You walk through the ice creams, frozen yogurts, dairy-free sorbets, then walk through the dry toppings and then the cold toppings sprinkle those on set it on the scale and it’s 45 cents an ounce,” says Sweet Cheeks staff member Hanah Wold.

Staff members say the self-serve ice cream is something many kids already love about the shop.

“They come in with huge smiles run over to the cups and leave with even bigger smiles, says Wold.

Due to staffing shortages, many businesses have had to cut back hours or even close but Sweet Cheeks is not facing that problem.

“We have a full staff, we were looking for around 8-10 people but we currently have 13 with more applying every day, I think it’s just because it’s something new in the area,” says Guericke.

The shop plans to change to 10 new flavors of ice cream every week and will include special holiday flavors such as eggnog and apple pie ice cream in the future.

