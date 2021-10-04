Police: Sioux Falls man punched woman, stole Xbox

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he punched a woman and stole an Xbox Sunday.

Sioux Falls Police were called to the 3000 block of W. Russel Street at around 9:30 pm Sunday. Police say 35-year-old Michael Wika got into a car and began arguing with three people inside. Two of the victims got out of the vehicle before Wika allegedly punched a woman still inside, causing her to lose consciousness.

Police say Wika took an Xbox from the vehicle and left the area, threatening the two other victims.

Police found Wika nearby with the stolen Xbox. Wika is facing aggravated assault, simple assault, and robbery charges.

