Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Sioux Falls man punched woman, stole Xbox

35-year-old Michael Wika was arrested for aggravated assault, simple assault, and robbery.
35-year-old Michael Wika was arrested for aggravated assault, simple assault, and robbery.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he punched a woman and stole an Xbox Sunday.

Sioux Falls Police were called to the 3000 block of W. Russel Street at around 9:30 pm Sunday. Police say 35-year-old Michael Wika got into a car and began arguing with three people inside. Two of the victims got out of the vehicle before Wika allegedly punched a woman still inside, causing her to lose consciousness.

Police say Wika took an Xbox from the vehicle and left the area, threatening the two other victims.

Police found Wika nearby with the stolen Xbox. Wika is facing aggravated assault, simple assault, and robbery charges.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured following shooting at Iowa hotel
3 injured following shooting at Iowa hotel
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe was shot and killed at a house party. (Source:...
Man arrested in Utah football player’s shooting death
Mariana Jacome, 13, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from family nurse practitioner Temperance...
Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates

Latest News

Generic image of crash scene
Vermillion man identified in fatal one-vehicle crash near Tabor
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
15 new deaths, 366 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday
Junkin' Market Days Fall Market
Junkin’ Market Days Fall Market this weekend
SiouxperCon returns to Sioux Falls for fifth time