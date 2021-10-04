SDSU soccer stops St. Thomas to run win streak to six

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State (11-1-0) earned its sixth-straight win with a gritty victory over St. Thomas (2-7-1) on a picture-perfect Sunday afternoon at Fishback Soccer Park. The Jackrabbits exit the opening weekend of Summit League action with six points after a 3-1 win against the Tommies.

Both Maya Hansen and Cece Limongi had three-point outings with a goal and assist apiece, while Katherine Jones’ first goal of the season went down as the game winner. Kayla Wisniewski inked her name on the stat sheet with an assist.

Jocelyn Tanner registered four saves in the win improving her season record to 7-1 while in net for the Jackrabbits.

SDSU got out to a fast start in the match when Hansen fed Limongi who scored to get the Jacks on the board in the fourth minute. St. Thomas would have an answer in the 18th minute, however, when Lexi Huber brought the Tommies back level at 1-1, the first goal allowed by SDSU in over 440 minutes of game action.

Jones’ game-winner came in the 37th minute after she used a brilliant piece of footwork to separate herself from a Tommie defender on the right wing before bending a shot into the far top corner. Hansen, assisted by Wisniewski and Limongi, gave SDSU some breathing room less than three minutes into the second half after she placed a header past the keeper on the right side.

The Jackrabbits outshot the Tommies 21-9 and owned the possession advantage 69% to 31%.

Notes

The Jacks extended their home unbeaten streak to 30 games and improved their home Summit League record to 20-0-2 in the last five seasons.

SDSU is 37-3-4 at home in Summit League matches under head coach Brock Thompson

The Jacks improve to 34-2-5 in league play over the last four seasons.

Maya Hansen leads the Summit League in goals with nine on the year.

St. Thomas’ goal in the 18th minute was the first goal allowed by SDSU in over 440 minutes of game action.

Cece Limongi’s three points were a new career best.

Katherine Jones’ game-winner was just the second goal of her career and her first of the season.

SDSU is outscoring opponents 36-7 this season.

This was the first-ever meeting between SDSU and St. Thomas as the Tommies are in their first season since transitioning to Division I.

The win marked SDSU’s 11th of the season, marking the ninth consecutive season the Jacks have amassed at least 10 victories, the longest such streak in the Summit League. SDSU boasts more 10-win seasons (11) than any other league school since 2010 and have amassed at least 10 wins in 12 of the last 13 seasons.

Up Next South Dakota State hits the road for the second weekend of Summit League play with contests at Kansas City (Oct. 8) and Oral Roberts (Oct. 10).

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.