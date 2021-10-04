Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU soccer stops St. Thomas to run win streak to six

Jackrabbits improve to 11-1 with 3-1 victory
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State (11-1-0) earned its sixth-straight win with a gritty victory over St. Thomas (2-7-1) on a picture-perfect Sunday afternoon at Fishback Soccer Park. The Jackrabbits exit the opening weekend of Summit League action with six points after a 3-1 win against the Tommies.

Both Maya Hansen and Cece Limongi had three-point outings with a goal and assist apiece, while Katherine Jones’ first goal of the season went down as the game winner. Kayla Wisniewski inked her name on the stat sheet with an assist.

Jocelyn Tanner registered four saves in the win improving her season record to 7-1 while in net for the Jackrabbits.

SDSU got out to a fast start in the match when Hansen fed Limongi who scored to get the Jacks on the board in the fourth minute. St. Thomas would have an answer in the 18th minute, however, when Lexi Huber brought the Tommies back level at 1-1, the first goal allowed by SDSU in over 440 minutes of game action.

Jones’ game-winner came in the 37th minute after she used a brilliant piece of footwork to separate herself from a Tommie defender on the right wing before bending a shot into the far top corner. Hansen, assisted by Wisniewski and Limongi, gave SDSU some breathing room less than three minutes into the second half after she placed a header past the keeper on the right side.

The Jackrabbits outshot the Tommies 21-9 and owned the possession advantage 69% to 31%.

Notes

  • The Jacks extended their home unbeaten streak to 30 games and improved their home Summit League record to 20-0-2 in the last five seasons.
  • SDSU is 37-3-4 at home in Summit League matches under head coach Brock Thompson.
  • The Jacks improve to 34-2-5 in league play over the last four seasons.
  • Maya Hansen leads the Summit League in goals with nine on the year.
  • St. Thomas’ goal in the 18th minute was the first goal allowed by SDSU in over 440 minutes of game action.
  • Cece Limongi’s three points were a new career best.
  • Katherine Jones’ game-winner was just the second goal of her career and her first of the season.
  • SDSU is outscoring opponents 36-7 this season.
  • This was the first-ever meeting between SDSU and St. Thomas as the Tommies are in their first season since transitioning to Division I.
  • The win marked SDSU’s 11th of the season, marking the ninth consecutive season the Jacks have amassed at least 10 victories, the longest such streak in the Summit League. SDSU boasts more 10-win seasons (11) than any other league school since 2010 and have amassed at least 10 wins in 12 of the last 13 seasons.

Up Next South Dakota State hits the road for the second weekend of Summit League play with contests at Kansas City (Oct. 8) and Oral Roberts (Oct. 10).

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured following shooting at Iowa hotel
3 injured following shooting at Iowa hotel
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Highlights from 16 prep games in South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota & Northwest Iowa PLUS the...
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 6 (10-1-21)
Authorities say the driver struck the three valets before crashing into a ditch. Neither the...
3 valets struck, killed by vehicle eluding Houston police

Latest News

During win at Tri-Valley
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 6 (10-3-21)
Celebrates go-ahead score in 28-26 win over Augustana
Coo show their mettle in win over Augustana
During win at Tri-Valley
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 6 (10-3-21)
TD run vs. Dixie State
Jacks move from non-conference to teeth of Missouri Valley schedule