Sunny and Warm Weather Continues

Highs in the 70s, 80s
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to keep the sunny and warm weather around as we go through the rest of our Monday! Highs will range from the upper 70s and low 80s in the east to the mid 80s out in central South Dakota. The wind will be coming in out of the south and should stay fairly light. Tuesday is looking like a similar day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

By the middle of the week, we may see a few high, thin clouds drift through the region. For most of us, we’ll keep highs in the mid to upper 70s with a light wind. That calm, mostly sunny weather should continue through the end of this week, but we will slowly warm back into the 80s.

By this weekend, there’s a slight chance we could see a few showers Saturday. Otherwise, we’re going to start to cool off a bit. Highs will be in the upper 70s Saturday before dropping into the upper 60s by the beginning of next week. Right now, we could see a couple chances of rain by the beginning and middle of next week.

