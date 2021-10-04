Avera Medical Minute
UPDATE: From Rapid City Fire Department

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UPDATE: The Rapid City Fire Department is reporting that air resources are on the scene assisting with the fire off of Haines Ave.

UPDATE: RCPD has said that there are lots of onlookers congesting the roadways in the area of the fire. They ask that onlookers leave the area and/or do not approach the area.

UPDATE: RCPD assisting RDFD with mandatory evacuations East of Deadwood Avenue and North of I-90

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A large vegetation fire is currently burning West of Haines Avenue and Auburn Drive.

The Rapid City Police Department asks that folks avoid this area as fire crew work to put the fire out. At the moment information is still incoming and we will update this story as it becomes available.

