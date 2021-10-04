Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Vermillion man identified in fatal one-vehicle crash near Tabor

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 38-year-old Traun Cook, Sr. of Vermillion was killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Tabor Friday, authorities say.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 8 am Friday when Cook failed to negotiate a curve on South Dakota Highway 50. Cook’s vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Authorities say Cook was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. They say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and says the information is preliminary.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured following shooting at Iowa hotel
3 injured following shooting at Iowa hotel
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe was shot and killed at a house party. (Source:...
Man arrested in Utah football player’s shooting death
Mariana Jacome, 13, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from family nurse practitioner Temperance...
Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates

Latest News

35-year-old Michael Wika was arrested for aggravated assault, simple assault, and robbery.
Police: Sioux Falls man punched woman, stole Xbox
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
15 new deaths, 366 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday
Junkin' Market Days Fall Market
Junkin’ Market Days Fall Market this weekend
SiouxperCon returns to Sioux Falls for fifth time