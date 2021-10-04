Vermillion man identified in fatal one-vehicle crash near Tabor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 38-year-old Traun Cook, Sr. of Vermillion was killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Tabor Friday, authorities say.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 8 am Friday when Cook failed to negotiate a curve on South Dakota Highway 50. Cook’s vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Authorities say Cook was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. They say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and says the information is preliminary.

