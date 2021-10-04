West Central wins sixth consecutive State B Softball Championship
Trojans beat Dell Rapids 10-0
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A day after the Lincoln Patriots won the State A Softball title in dramatic fashion, scoring six runs in their final at-bat, the West Central Trojans took ended any suspense in the State B Championship pretty early.
The Trojans, who did not allow a run during the tournament, defeated Dell Rapids 10-0 in the title game to claim their sixth straight championship.
