West Central wins sixth consecutive State B Softball Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A day after the Lincoln Patriots won the State A Softball title in dramatic fashion, scoring six runs in their final at-bat, the West Central Trojans took ended any suspense in the State B Championship pretty early.

The Trojans, who did not allow a run during the tournament, defeated Dell Rapids 10-0 in the title game to claim their sixth straight championship.

