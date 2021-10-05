605 Magazine October issue shares unique places to explore this fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The new 605 magazine is out for October, and it is filled with fun things to do and intriguing places to see this fall. Co-Founder of 605 magazine Alana Snyder shared some highlights in this month’s issue. There will be A Night of Thrills and Chills at the Haunted Fort Sisseton Historic State Park to explore. Along with a new Clay Tile Barn to check out north of Badlands National Park. And the Bearded Buffalo Trading Co. is also featured. With so many events happening this month and special places to discover, pick up a 605 magazine to learn all about them.

