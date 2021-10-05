‘Auburn Fire’ burning north of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re keeping an eye on a fire in Rapid City just north of Interstate 90.

It’s being called the “Auburn Fire” and it has burned through about 300 acres of land with zero containment. Air tankers were being used on the fire as of Monday night.

There are mandatory evacuation orders for the Marvel Mountain area while surrounding areas are on stand-by to evacuate.

This is a developing story. Stay with Dakota News Now both on-air and online for the latest.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.