Augie breaks ground on new arena, announces men’s hockey program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University formally announced its new men’s hockey program and broke ground on a new arena Tuesday.

Augie made the formal announcement with a groundbreaking ceremony hosted by the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. The $40 million arena will be named Midco Arena, with the lead gift from T. Denny Sanford, Midco, Sanford Health, and several other major donors.

“Hockey is the right program at the right time for where Augustana is now, and it’s just been so affirming because of all the enthusiasm that our campus, alumni, community and donors have expressed,” said Augustana President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin. “This is more than a men’s hockey program at Augustana. This is a university-wide initiative that has great potential impact for our city and region.”

With the facility first imagined by JLG Architects, Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate has been selected to manage the design, development and construction south of 33rd Street on S. Grange Avenue where the hockey team will practice and play games. The Midco Arena is planned for 3,000 seats, as well as luxury suites, providing a first-class experience for both student-athletes and sports fans.

“This is a celebratory day and a difference-making day. Thank you, Denny Sanford, for leading the way to bring Division I hockey to Augie, Sioux Falls and the great state of South Dakota. We’re proud to be one of the many sponsors and donors helping support Augustana in making this dream come true, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to put the Midco name on the arena. By bringing DI hockey to Sioux Falls, Augustana’s campus will become even more of an activity hub for the region while continuing to graduate leaders for the years to come,” said Midco President & CEO Pat McAdaragh.

The men’s hockey program will compete at the NCAA Division I level and is set to be the first of its kind in the state.

The team is anticipated to take the ice in fall 2023.

