DTSF announces ‘Downtown Pork Showdown’ winner

Chef Lance’s on Phillips won the competition with its winning dish: Pulled Pork Wellington.
Chef Lance's on Phillips won the competition with its winning dish: Pulled Pork Wellington.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. has crowned its inaugural ‘Downtown Pork Showdown’ champion.

Chef Lance’s on Phillips won the competition with its winning dish: Pulled Pork Wellington. The Pulled Pork Wellington featured pulled pork, boursin cheese, and mashed potatoes baked in puff pastry with whiskey cream sauce.

Sixteen downtown Sioux Falls restaurants competed in September in the competition presented by DTSF, Smithfield Foods, and the South Dakota Pork Producers Council. 2021 was the first year of the competition.

Officials gathered at Chef Lance’s Tuesday morning to announce the champion and present the trophy.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

