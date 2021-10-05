Avera Medical Minute
GOP lawmakers vote down Iowa’s 1st redistricting plan

The 2020 Iowa legislative session begins Jan. 13, 2020. (RANDY DIRCKS/KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Legislature has rejected the first set of redistricting maps drawn by a state agency, raising concerns that majority Republicans may opt to insert politics into Iowa’s nonpartisan process.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency drew the maps, which proposed revising Iowa’s four congressional districts to include two that lean toward Republicans, one that favors Democrats and one that both parties could win.

The Senate rejected the plan Tuesday on a party-line vote, with all 32 Republicans voting no and the 18 Democrats voting yes.

The LSA has 35 days to draw a second set of maps, which must be voted on with no amendments.

If that is rejected the LSA has another 35 days to draw a third map, which lawmakers could amend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

