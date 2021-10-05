Avera Medical Minute
Grass fire near Rapid City uncontained, growing in size

Auburn Fire
Auburn Fire burning north of Rapid City(KEVN/KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A grass fire north of Rapid City is growing in size and prompting officials to warn additional residents they may need to evacuate.

Abnormally high temperatures, gusty winds and extremely dry conditions fueled a fire that began Monday afternoon. By Monday evening, the fire torched between 250 and 300 acres and burned uncontained.

Rapid City police helped evacuate the Marvel Mountain neighborhood earlier Monday and helped divert traffic around road closures.

An unknown number of residents were evacuated.

It’s not known what ignited the fired and so far, no structures have been damaged.

