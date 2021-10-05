Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Halloween Peeps are back after disappearing last year

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spooky Peeps are back just in time for Halloween!

The pumpkins. monsters, cats and ghosts could not be found in stores last year.

That’s because the company behind Peeps paused production on all of the non-Easter Peeps because of the pandemic.

This year, everyone’s favorite marshmallow candies have returned and with brand new packaging, too!

It’s the first Halloween packaging update since 2014 and you may notice there is a new Peeps item on the shelves.

The new skull Peeps are perfect for Day of the Dead celebrations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Michael Wika was arrested for aggravated assault, simple assault, and robbery.
Police: Sioux Falls man punched woman, stole Xbox
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Generic image of crash scene
Vermillion man identified in fatal one-vehicle crash near Tabor
Supply chain issues continue to impact South Dakota businesses.
Supply chain issues continue to impact South Dakota businesses

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
State Department discloses number of nukes in US stockpile
Microchip shortage continues to impact local car dealerships' inventory.
Microchip shortage continues to impact local car dealerships inventory.
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
Biden pushes big plans as key to avoid ‘America’s decline’
Temperatures Still Mild
Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Forecast