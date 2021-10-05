Harrisburg’s star pitcher will head to West Texas A&M for college softball

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Though Emilee Boyer’s prep softball career ended just short of winning state titles, she was quite the force at Harrisburg and will be moving on to play for defending Division Two National Champion West Texas A&M.

Facing Emilee Boyer can be a scary experience.

Toby Bryant, Harrisburg Softball coach says, “She can do so many different things both offensively and defensively.” Emilee Boyer, Harrisburg Senior says, " I mean when there’s a bigger pitcher pitching against me I kid of get a little tense when I’m hitting, so I bet they feel the same way when I’m pitching to them.”

She would know having learned softball from playing against her big brothers. Boyer says, “I always tried hanging with them you know playing sports with them when I was younger. They made me tough. I just go out there and play and focus on every pitch and go from there.”

It’s made Emilee a standout within the Harrisburg program for several years, helping the Tigers reach consecutive state championship games, winning a title in 2020. Bryant says, “She’s got a great presence on the mound and on defense and obviously at the plate her offense and the exit velocity off the bat. You have to be accountable for the long ball, accountable down the line. The biggest part of real estate up the middle, she can do it all.”

The qualities that made Boyer a champion at Harrisburg are what caught they eye of reigning Division Two National Champion West Texas A&M, where she’ll begin her college career next year. Emilee says, “Just building that friendship and relationship with all of the girls and having that connection with them. Justb getting better honestly, just growing my game.” ...eager to embrace another challenge!

