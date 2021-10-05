Heartland Country Corn Maze gearing up for busy season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Heartland Country corn maze located in southeastern Harrisburg is now operating its 22nd year.

Owners say they are excited to get to continue bringing their maze to the community.

“I think it’s one of the things we enjoy the most seeing people come back and recognizing their faces and them having a great time and saying they’ve been coming since the very beginning,” says Heartland Owner Alex Sproul.

Heartland prides itself on creating unique-looking mazes with this year’s design being made in the shape of a lion.

“We sit down as a family and decide what theme do we want. Sticking with our animal theme, figuring out what animal we want, and then turning that shape into a maze,” says Sproul.

While most corn mazes around the country are made using GPS, heartland continues to make theirs the same way they always have.

“We do not use GPS. So we graph the maze out on graph paper, then when the corn is young we mow it over with a little bit of math and some row counting,” says Sproul.

The corn maze is open every weekend until the end of October and will include a special haunted corn maze from October 29-30.

