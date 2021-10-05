Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln and Tea Area lead boys State Golf Tournaments after Day One in Huron and Madison

Patriots off to great start in “AA” and Titans have narrow lead in “A”
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURON and MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Patriots have a 7-shot lead after day on of the Boys State “AA” Golf Tournament at Broadland Creek GC in Huron. The Pats are 14 over par after 18 holes, with O’Gorman 7 shots back. Jake Olson of Watertown has a 4 shot lead after shooting a 70.

Tea Area leads by 3 over Roncalli after day one at Madison CC in the State “A” led by Eric Munson who shot a 74. The Cavaliers Mason Carrels is in 2nd place after a 76.

Team Totals:

“AA” Lincoln +14, O’Gorman +21, Harrisburg +24, Watertown +26

“A” Tea Area +45, Roncalli +48, West Central +55, Vermillion +56

Individual Leaders”

“AA” Jake Olson-70 (WTN), Luke Honner-74 (LIN), Charles Mickelson-74 (LIN)

“A” Eric Munson-74 (TEA), Mason Carrels-76 (RON), Kaleb Jost-77 (SFC)

