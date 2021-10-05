Lincoln and Tea Area lead boys State Golf Tournaments after Day One in Huron and Madison

HURON and MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Patriots have a 7-shot lead after day on of the Boys State “AA” Golf Tournament at Broadland Creek GC in Huron. The Pats are 14 over par after 18 holes, with O’Gorman 7 shots back. Jake Olson of Watertown has a 4 shot lead after shooting a 70.

Tea Area leads by 3 over Roncalli after day one at Madison CC in the State “A” led by Eric Munson who shot a 74. The Cavaliers Mason Carrels is in 2nd place after a 76.

Team Totals:

“AA” Lincoln +14, O’Gorman +21, Harrisburg +24, Watertown +26

“A” Tea Area +45, Roncalli +48, West Central +55, Vermillion +56

Individual Leaders”

“AA” Jake Olson-70 (WTN), Luke Honner-74 (LIN), Charles Mickelson-74 (LIN)

“A” Eric Munson-74 (TEA), Mason Carrels-76 (RON), Kaleb Jost-77 (SFC)

