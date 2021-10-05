Microchip shortage continues to impact local car dealerships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The price of cars is still on the rise. The trend is due to a shortage of new automobiles making their way to lots.

While you may typically see hundreds of cars on a given lot throughout the Sioux Empire, those numbers continue to dwindle.

Vern Eide Honda Sales Manager Steve Eggebraaten has been in car sales for 20 years and says he’s never seen lots as bare as they are now.

“The inventory levels are at an all-time low, it’s crazy how things are going right now,” Eggebraaten said.

Eggebraaten says the lack of new vehicles is the result of a microchip shortage.

“Right now, the chip manufacturers are having problems with COVID, and they’re having to open and close,” Eggebraaten said. “I’d say when a car comes in 70% of them are already sold.”

Eggebraaten and his team have seen the consumer’s buying experience change.

“They’re not as specific on what they’re looking for,” Eggebraaten said. “If they want a white car and we don’t have it on the lot, it might take six weeks to get here, it’s either they’re going to be patient or be more flexible.”

The situation is impacting used car dealerships as well, like Autoland.

“It has kind of changed the way we purchase cars,” Autoland Owner Brad Dumdie said. “We’re probably buying more cars off the street, directly from the consumers, instead of going to auction.”

Because of the lack of new cars, the demand for used vehicles has skyrocketed.

“There’s a lot of people out there shopping in the market and there’s not a lot of vehicles out there,” Eggebraaten said.

But it’s not all bad news.

“This nice thing for the consumer is their trade values are up as well, even though the prices are a bit stronger,” Dumdie said.

While inventory is down, dealerships continue to move vehicles almost as soon as they make it to the lot.

“Our sales have been strong, so I can’t complain there,” Dumdie said. “I think we’re selling just as many cars with less cars on the lot.”

Eggebraaten echoes that senitment.

“We’ve had a year that we never thought we’d have, it’s been incredible,” Eggebraaten said.

Dumdie says by this time next year he expects vehicle inventory to be back around normal, however, he doesn’t anticipate the price of cars to go down any time soon.

