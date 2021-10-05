Mitchell leads after Day One of State “A” Girls Tennis Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Mitchell Kernels will wake up Tuesday morning with a big smile after having a great day Monday at the State “A” Tennis Tournament in Sioux Falls. Pat Moller’s team put 300 points on the board and hold a solid lead over second place RC Christian. Ella Hancock of RC Christian kept her unbeaten season going with a pair of wins as did the top 3 seeds in the first flight singles. Maggie Schaefer of Yankton won the #2 match in straight sets as did Atlanta Stahle of Mitchell. Singles titles will be decided Tuesday morning at McKennan Park in the top 4 flights and doubles in the afternoon. Other flights will play at Kuehn Park also in Sioux Falls.

Team Standings after Monday’s play:

Mitchell 300, RC Christian 266.5, Yankton 254.5, Pierre 235 and St. Thomas More 193.5.

