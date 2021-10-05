New 19-year-old owner making renovations to Huron hotel

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sitting at the corner of Wisconsin Ave SW and Third Street SW in Huron, the former Hickory Motor Inn is now under new ownership.

The hotel was built in 1946, and last served as a hotel in 1992. The building has also housed office space and currently has its first floor leased to businesses to use. But with much of the building in need of repair, new owner Connor Langbehn said a renovation is on the docket.

“It’s really important to keep the history in South Dakota, especially in Huron. Because we have beautiful buildings here, beautiful,” said Langbehn.

The 19-year-old bought the building for $350,000 earlier this year. He plans on investing $6,000,000 for renovations to bring the building back up to code and in shape.

The plans include a new event space in the basement of the building. The third and fourth floors will be renovated into 15 apartments, and a year-round rooftop bar will also be added. The building’s second floor will be turned back into a hotel, keeping a piece of history going.

“It’ll be a 25 room hotel. But it will definitely be the talk of the town of Huron,” said Langbehn.

Langbehn said his mission is to turn the building back into a centerpiece for Huron, joining others in a project to revitalize the city’s downtown. He said this project with The Inn will be a big one. But if successful, it will be the blueprint to help others restore buildings in town and put Huron back on the map.

“We would like here to continue doing that and finish our mission. And that will be my life’s mission, which is to recreate downtown Huron and re-envision it. And bring life back into downtown.”

Langbehn said demolition of the floors will begin no later than December of this year. He hopes to have the first apartments available by December of 2022.

