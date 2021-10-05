Avera Medical Minute
Salem eatery owner marks 40 years of business, friendships

By Brian Allen
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Salem woman is making 40 years in business with a small-town eatery that has earned her a lot of friends over the decades.

Joy Grapes originally moved back to South Dakota from California to care for her aging parents. In 1981 she began operating ‘Mom’s and Pop’s Pastry Shop’ and the rest is history.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck caught up with Joy and a lot of her friends as they celebrated this big milestone.

