Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states

RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors,...
RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors, disabled or homeless members to use SNAP benefits to purchase discounted meals from authorized restaurants, according to the USDA.(GregZimm // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – New York could soon be added to the shortlist of states that participate in the restaurant meals program (RMP) as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

According to WWNY, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing statewide participation. Now, New York will have to apply to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for approval.

“States considering implementing an RMP must weigh whether they would be able to target those most vulnerable and provide them with access to prepared meals,” a USDA spokesperson said.

RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors, disabled or homeless members to use SNAP benefits to purchase discounted meals from authorized restaurants, according to the USDA.

“It is important to note that the option is limited to vulnerable populations who may not have the ability to store or prepare food,” a USDA spokesperson said.

Only SNAP recipients who meet eligibility criteria can purchase meals at authorized restaurants using their benefits.

According to the USDA, only Arizona, California and Rhode Island participate in the program, with Arizona being the sole state that operates an RMP statewide.

There are 17 counties in California and two in Rhode Island that participate in the RMP.

The USDA says a total of 3,054 restaurants were authorized to redeem SNAP benefits from eligible households in federal FY 2020.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Michael Wika was arrested for aggravated assault, simple assault, and robbery.
Police: Sioux Falls man punched woman, stole Xbox
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Generic image of crash scene
Vermillion man identified in fatal one-vehicle crash near Tabor
Supply chain issues continue to impact South Dakota businesses.
Supply chain issues continue to impact South Dakota businesses

Latest News

The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach,...
California pipeline may have been hooked by ship’s anchor
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
Force expert: Rittenhouse decisions to shoot were reasonable
Taneeza Islam announced her candidacy for Sioux Falls mayor Tuesday.
Taneeza Islam announces run for Sioux Falls mayor
State’s role as trust fund destination is well planned
Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, has come forward with a wide-ranging...
Ex-Facebook manager criticizes company, urges more oversight