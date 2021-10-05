Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota sees decrease in active COVID-19 cases, increase in hospitalizations Tuesday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 756 new COVID-19 cases and an increase in current hospitalizations Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report includes data from 1 pm Friday through 1 pm Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 146,594. 137,544 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased by 326 to 6,889.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased by nearly 20 to 220. Overall, 7,496 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 424,081 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 392,176 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported one new COVID-19 death Tuesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,161.

