Sunshine, Warm Temps Continue

70s and 80s all Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to keep the sunshine around as we go through the rest of our Tuesday. It’s going to be another sunny and warm day with highs ranging from the upper 70s in the east to the upper 80s in central South Dakota. The wind will start to pick up a bit, especially in parts of northern and central South Dakota.

A few high, thin clouds will start to roll into the region heading into Wednesday. That may knock temperatures down a little bit. Some of us may fall into the mid 70s to low 80s. We’ll keep the high, thin clouds around for the rest of the week, but we’ll start to warm up a little. Highs across the region by Friday should be in the 80s for everyone.

Over the weekend, there is a slight chance of a few showers Saturday, otherwise we should stay dry. The big news: we’ll be cooling off. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Saturday with 60s across the region by Sunday. By early next week, we may warm back into the low 70s next Monday and Tuesday, but by the middle of the week, we’ll bring in a chance of a few showers with highs in the low to mid 60s.

