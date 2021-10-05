Taneeza Islam announces run for Sioux Falls mayor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Taneeza Islam announced her candidacy for Sioux Falls mayor Tuesday.

Islam, an immigration attorney and co-founder of SD Voices for Peace, and SD Voices for Justice is the first first-generation American-Muslim to run for citywide office. Islam made the announcement at Meldrum Park Tuesday afternoon.

She will face Mayor Paul TenHaken, who announced his re-election campaign last month, in the 2022 city election. The City Election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

This is a developing story.

