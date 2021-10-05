Avera Medical Minute
Taneeza Islam announces run for Sioux Falls mayor

Taneeza Islam announced her candidacy for Sioux Falls mayor Tuesday.
Taneeza Islam announced her candidacy for Sioux Falls mayor Tuesday.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Taneeza Islam announced her candidacy for Sioux Falls mayor Tuesday.

Islam, an immigration attorney and co-founder of SD Voices for Peace, and SD Voices for Justice is the first first-generation American-Muslim to run for citywide office. Islam made the announcement at Meldrum Park Tuesday afternoon.

She will face Mayor Paul TenHaken, who announced his re-election campaign last month, in the 2022 city election. The City Election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

This is a developing story.

