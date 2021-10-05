Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Montrose senior excels with work ethic and goals

Avera Medical Minute
By Alexandra Todd
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A proud Montrose high school student, Hallie Kueter is a senior with a strong work ethic and ambitious goals.

“She’s really kind of a driven student. Wants to know the answers to why things are the way that they are,” said Science Teacher Tiffany Kroeger.

Her favorite classes are biology and chemistry.

“It’s really awesome to have somebody that’s super excited and passionate about what you’re trying to teach them about,” said Kroeger.

Hallie is involved in both school and her community. By participating in basketball, band, student council, and the National Honor’s Society, to name a few.

“I really credit my success to all my teachers and definitely my parents that have pushed me so hard,” said Hallie.

She puts effort into everything she does.

“My parents have always told me anything worth doing is worth doing it right. So, I really have implemented that into my education and am kind of a perfectionist about it,” said Hallie.

She plans to attend SDSU, and major in human biology, and minor in physiology, on a pre-med track.

“I know I wanna be a doctor. I really thought about being a Neonatologist a lot, which is a NICU doctor, because I love babies,” said Hallie. “I just always loved learning about the body and why it works the way it works and how it affects us in our lives. I really enjoy it.”

When asked about her emotions during her last year of high school, she is both sentimental and enthusiastic.

“I’m gonna be really sad that I don’t get to see these people every single day anymore, but I’m also very ready to move on to the next chapter in my life,” said Hallie.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Hallie gets a $250 scholarship from Southeastern Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

