Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Watertown High School senior proves hard work pays off

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week is a hard-working senior at Watertown High School.

Watertown High School senior Reagan Even is proof that hard work pays off.

“I try to work hard in school. I do my best that I can. So I think it kind of pays off, and it’s nice to be recognized for it,” said Reagan.

“Reagan is a nurturer. She hasn’t been involved in athletics like some kids are, or other extracurriculars. But she’s a worker, and she works with people. And she really cares about people, and I’ve seen with how she helps her peers,” said English instructor Anita Bach.

Reagan is a leader in school and has been very involved in the student council.

“I have been involved in student council all four years of high school. It’s a great way to get involved with the community. We do fundraisers, and we raise money for charity,” said Reagan.

“Student council has really taken off here at Watertown. And Reagan has been a big part of that the last couple of years, in helping kids become more involved in the school,” said Bach.

She has a 4.0 GPA and here’s the big key to that success in the classroom.

“I prioritize my school work before anything else, and I think that’s helped me maintain my 4.0 GPA,” said Reagan.

Reagan plans to stay close to home for college. And she wants a career in helping people.

“I know I want to stay in-state at either USD or SDSU. At the end of the school year, I’ll be interning at an elementary school, and also a law firm. So I have interests in both of those areas. So that might help me decide what I’m really interested in,” said Reagan.

Reagan gets a $250 scholarship from the Codington-Clark Electric Cooperative which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

