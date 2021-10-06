AG refers questions surrounding Noem’s meeting with daughter, appraiser officials to Govermenent Accountability Board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Attorney General of South Dakota has referred questions to the Government Accountability Board on whether Governor Kristi Noem had a conflict of interest by meeting with her daughter and officials last year as her daughter was pursuing a certification.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says “based on the continued concerns” his office has received, he is referring the questions to investigate to the accountability board.

Wednesday’s announcement comes after a closed-door meeting with Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, and state labor and real estate officials as Peters was pursuing a real estate certification came to light by the Associated Press, prompting ethics questions.

The administrator for appraisal testing and regulations, Sherry Bren, was in that meeting. Bren says she was later forced to resign and paid $200,000 to withdraw an age discrimination complaint she had filed against the South Dakota Department of Labor.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says he had been contacted by “concerned state legislators.” Meanwhile, a number of lawmakers have spoken on background indicating their support to proceed with some sort of investigation into what happened.

Gov. Noem released a statement and video Friday “laying out the facts” in relation to the meeting in question and the state’s appraiser certification process.

Ravnsborg also referred questions surrounding Gov. Noem’s use of a state plane to the Government Accountability Board, last week.

