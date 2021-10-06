Avera Medical Minute
Augustana Vikings will have Division One Hockey starting in 2023

Augie will have facility on campus for only college hockey program in state
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 6, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It became official today that the Augustana Vikings will indeed start up a Division One Hockey program here in Sioux Falls.

When you consider the level of play we will see in this exciting sport, this is truly great news for not just Augustana fans, but hockey fans.

Josh Morton, Augie Athletic Director says, ”It’s great hockey. There’s only 60 plus Division One hockey programs. So to be one of those and the talent level in our country has continued to increase over the last 20 plus years. So there’s no better time to add a college hockey program than right now.”

President Stephanie Herseth-Sandlin says, ”This elevates our entire region, our entire state in addition to the city and the University. We think it’s an awfully great differentiator and one that can draw more interest, more support and more enthusiasm for Augustana University.”

The Vikings will be building a new facility on campus thanks to a generous donation from Denny Sanford who grew up in Minnesota and is a big hockey fan.. As a hockey fan I’m super pumped for this. And it gives Augustana a sport that no one else in the state has.

