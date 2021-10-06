Avera Health to invest $50M in workforce, raises wages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera Health announced Wednesday it is investing $50 million in its workforce.

Avera says the investment will benefit every employee in various ways and will help recruit and retain employees. Avera says it is moving its minimum rate of pay across the health system to $17 per hour.

“Avera has a long history of attracting talented and dedicated people in a wide range of roles: from physicians, nurses and front-line caregivers, to housekeepers and food service workers, to marketing, IT, finance, HR professionals, and more,” said Kim Jensen, Chief Human Resources Officer for Avera.

The investment also includes the following for employees in Avera owned and leased facilities:

Appreciation gifts

Pay increases of at least $2 per hour for current employees; some positions may receive a higher increase based on market

On-call pay increase

No annual premium increases for health and dental insurance

Cost reductions in select tiers for health insurance

$1,000 cash payments to employees who refer someone from outside Avera

40 hours of paid-time off front-loaded for new hires, rather than having to accrue hours over time

A new employee discount program

