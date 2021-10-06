Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Avera Health to invest $50M in workforce, raises wages

(KCRG)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera Health announced Wednesday it is investing $50 million in its workforce.

Avera says the investment will benefit every employee in various ways and will help recruit and retain employees. Avera says it is moving its minimum rate of pay across the health system to $17 per hour.

“Avera has a long history of attracting talented and dedicated people in a wide range of roles: from physicians, nurses and front-line caregivers, to housekeepers and food service workers, to marketing, IT, finance, HR professionals, and more,” said Kim Jensen, Chief Human Resources Officer for Avera.

The investment also includes the following for employees in Avera owned and leased facilities:

  • Appreciation gifts
  • Pay increases of at least $2 per hour for current employees; some positions may receive a higher increase based on market
  • On-call pay increase
  • No annual premium increases for health and dental insurance
  • Cost reductions in select tiers for health insurance
  • $1,000 cash payments to employees who refer someone from outside Avera
  • 40 hours of paid-time off front-loaded for new hires, rather than having to accrue hours over time
  • A new employee discount program

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sitting at the corner of Wisconsin Ave SW and Third Street SW in Huron, the former Hickory...
New 19-year-old owner making renovations to Huron hotel
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Fact Check: Reviewing Governor Noem’s claims of appraiser shortages
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
The $40 million arena will be named Midco Arena, with the lead gift from T. Denny Sanford,...
Augie breaks ground on new arena, announces men’s hockey program
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Police: Teacher defended students, fought off attacker at Sioux Falls park
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
AG refers questions surrounding Noem’s meeting with daughter, appraiser officials to Govermenent Accountability Board
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
South Dakota sees 372 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths Wednesday
Janet Alkire
Standing Rock elects 1st woman leader in more than 50 years