Boys State AA and A Golf recaps from Huron and Madison

O’Gorman and Tea Area win team titles and Olson and Jost are medalists
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURON and MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights shot 295 on Tuesday at Broadland Creek GC in Huron and rallied to tie Lincoln. The Patriots shot 302 each day, but the Knights won the 2-hole playoff to rally and take the team title. Watertown’s Jake Olson was steady both days shooting a 70-72 for medalist honors by 3 shots.

Tea Area hung on to win the “A” title at Madison CC by 5 shots over West Central. And Kaleb Jost of SF Christian was medalist by 2 shots.

Team Scores

AA O’Gorman 604 (won playoff), Lincoln 604, Watertown 619, Harrisburg 625

A-Tea Area 669, West Central 674, Vermillion 681, Roncalli 687

Individual

AA Jake Olson-Watertown 142, Luke Honner-Lincoln 145, Radley Mauney-O’Gorman 148, Bennett Geraets-Lincoln 150

A Kaleb Jost-SF Christian 155, Mason Carrels-Roncalli 157, Eric Munson-Tea Area 158, Peyton Bettcher-WC 159

