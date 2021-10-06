Canton football team raises $10k to help battle cancer
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An auction in Canton to raise money for local cancer patients was a success.
Dakota News Now first brought you the story over the weekend of a Canton football team auctioning their jerseys for a good cause. The team’s blue and white uniforms included a splash of pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Following their game Friday, the C-Hawks were able to raise $10,000 from the auction.
The proceeds will go to Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center to buy gift cards for gas and food for cancer patients and their families.
