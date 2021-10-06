Canton football team raises $10k to help battle cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An auction in Canton to raise money for local cancer patients was a success.

Dakota News Now first brought you the story over the weekend of a Canton football team auctioning their jerseys for a good cause. The team’s blue and white uniforms included a splash of pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

MORE: Canton Football team holds fundraiser to help battle cancer

Following their game Friday, the C-Hawks were able to raise $10,000 from the auction.

The proceeds will go to Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center to buy gift cards for gas and food for cancer patients and their families.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.