A Few Clouds East, Breezy Out West

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be another sunny, warm, and for some of us, breezy day again across the region. Highs will range from the low to mid 70s in the east to the mid 80s out in central South Dakota. The breeze will stay with us up north and out west with wind gusts around 30 mph possible again today. There will also be a Red Flag Warning in effect for parts of central South Dakota this afternoon along and west of the Missouri River starting at noon CDT. The breezy conditions and low humidity will combine for a high risk of fire danger.

Thursday is looking like another fantastic day! The wind will die down out west, but we’ll see a few more clouds drift into the region. Despite the clouds, we’ll see highs warm to the upper 70s in the east while we stay in the low to mid 80s out west. Friday is looking like a very similar day, but most of the region should warm up into the low 80s for high temperatures.

Saturday, we’ll bring in a chance for a few showers, first up north and out west. That chance will spread south and east heading into Saturday evening and Saturday night. The rain will be gone by Sunday but highs will be in the 60s! Despite warming back into the low 70s early next week, another shot of cooler air by next Wednesday could bring another chance of rain and highs in the 50s and 60s!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.