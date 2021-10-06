Avera Medical Minute
Former Air Force Lt. Col. highlights South Dakota’s military role in book

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Images of Aviation: South Dakota Air National Guard’s 114th Fighter Wing show the history of South Dakota during pivotal wars and conflicts. Retired Lieutenant Colonel George Larson provides a birds-eye view of the pilots that protected the skies and the training they went through for roles in warfare. After serving more than 22 years as an intelligence officer, he became an aviation writer. Through numerous books and articles, he has combed through about 80 years worth of history and put together this story to illustrate South Dakota’s history.

