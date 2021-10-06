Avera Medical Minute
Gov. Noem cancels southern border trip to focus on Auburn Fire response

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem canceled her trip to the U.S. southern border Wednesday to focus on the wildfires in western South Dakota.

Gov. Noem was going to travel to Texas to meet with other GOP governors and to discuss immigration. The group of governors also included Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.

A spokesperson for the governor says she stayed in South Dakota to focus on the response to the Auburn Fire.

The fire was initially reported Monday afternoon near the Auburn Hills neighborhood with high wind gusts and dry grass fueling its spread. 

The fire is now 50% contained, the Associated Press reported Wednesday morning.

