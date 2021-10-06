Hancock wins singles championship and Mitchell the team title in Girls “A” Tennis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Ella Hancock of RC Christian capped a perfect season with a 7-6, 6-1 win over Maggie Schaefer of Yankton in the #1 singles championship. She said she overcame some early jitters to get the win. And that is felt great to finish her high school career this way. ”Um really really good, I was so nervous. The first set was really tough because I was so anxious for my last last singles match. But I’m really glad it panned out the way it did. And she’s a great competitor and wouldn’t have wanted to end it with anybody else.”

Mitchell won 5 of the 9 flights and as a result the team title was theirs with plenty to spare for head coach Pat Moller.

Team Standings:

Mitchell 499.5, RC Christian 408, Yankton 406.5, Pierre 289

