HS Soccer Playoffs start Tuesday and here’s your complete recap

SIOUX FALLS, ABERDEEN, PIERRE and RAPID CITY, SD (Dakota News Now) -Nick North scored a key goal as the O’Gorman boys edged Huron 2-1 at The MAC. But the Rapid City Stevens had the most impressive win of the day with a 10-0 win over Watertown. See those highlights along with Roosevelt’s girls win at Pierre 1-0 on Isabel Peterson’s goal and Aberdeen’s dominant 6-1 win over Brookings.

Tuesday night’s first round winners were:

Boys-Jefferson, RC Stevens, Belle Fourche, Washington, St. Thomas More, Aberdeen, Lincoln, O’Gorman and Yankton

Girls-Spearfish, Roosevelt, RC Stevens, SF Christian, Brandon Valley, RC Central, Aberdeen, Dakota Valley, Watertown and Lincoln

