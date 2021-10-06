Avera Medical Minute
Iowa posts 91 more coronavirus deaths

(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa public health officials posted another 91 deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the state total to more than 6,600.

Of those deaths reported Wednesday, two occurred earlier in the year and the remaining 89 were people who have died since early August. Iowa now has recorded 6,654 deaths, and its death rate since the beginning of the pandemic last year ranks 25th in the nation.

Iowa has a seven-day moving average of 1,411 cases per day with 626 people hospitalized, including 141 in intensive care. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all 99 counties continue to be in the high rate of spread category.

The state reported more than 9,000 new positive tests in the past week with 23% of them children.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

