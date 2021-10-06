Avera Medical Minute
Lake Area Tech Farm Day back for 2021

After having been cancelled last year due to the pandemic, Lake Area Tech’s Farm Day is back,...
After having been cancelled last year due to the pandemic, Lake Area Tech’s Farm Day is back, showing local middle schoolers the basics of agriculture.(Dakota News Now)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After having been cancelled last year due to the pandemic, Lake Area Tech’s Farm Day is back, showing local middle schoolers the basics of agriculture.

The day is led by Lake Area Tech Ag students, leading Watertown 6th graders through the basics of agriculture. The goal for the day is to help introduce students to agriculture and create a better understanding about one of the state’s leading industries.

But Ag Instructor Brian Olson said the day is also for the Lake Area students, teaching them how to become speakers and leaders in their communities.

“We want the unexpected, so they have to learn how to deal with those day to day activities. Whether it’s a producer, back home on the farm. How do they interact with their agronomist, and all various different aspects of daily life.” said Olson

It’s an event that exposes many students to their first experience in agriculture, as more and more students in South Dakota grow up without having personal connections to the practices.

“It’s really important to involve them in Ag, especially in Watertown, an Ag community. It’s nice to get these kids out for the experience.” said second-year student Collin Kolbeck.

“A lot of kids these days, they don’t grow up on farms. I didn’t come from a farm personally. So it’s been real fun to come out here and learn what other people have to say, and go to Lake Area and learn what they teach us.” said second-year student Brock Sheffield.

For some Lake Area students, the connection they form with the 6th graders about their passion is also a highlight of the day.

“One of my favorite things to talk about is agriculture, and even just livestock. I just love everything about it.” said second-year student Janae Deiterman.

Olson said that more students entering into Lake Area’s Ag programs come from non-farming backgrounds. And days like these reinforce the messages being taught in their classrooms, and passing it on to area students.

“It’s a good problem. It also poses some challenges for education because we just cannot assume that they know what tillage is versus no-till and stuff.” said Olson.

