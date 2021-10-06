Lincoln County residents vote down tax levy to build roundabouts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tensions remain high in Lincoln County between some residents and the county commission.

Tuesday, voters overwhelmingly struck down a property tax increase previously approved by the commission, 87% (2,906) of those who cast a ballot voted “no,” while 13% (422) voted “yes.”

County officials say the money would’ve helped fund the construction of two roundabouts. One, south of Sioux Falls at 271st Street and Cliff Avenue; the other west of Harrisburg, at 273rd Street and Louise Avenue.

Lincoln County is the fastest-growing county in South Dakota. And, as a resident of the county for more than 40 years, Betty Otten is well aware of the need to invest in infrastructure. However, she says the Lincoln County Commission isn’t being transparent.

“They should have had open, public meetings to present their case, but they did not do that,” Otten said.

The tax levy was aimed at maintaining, repairing, and constructing roads and bridges by increasing property taxes by 30 cents per $1000 of value.

However, the proposal only earmarked two Harrisburg area roundabouts.

“To spend up to $1.8 million to put in a roundabout after they just spent $1.3 million to fix and re-asphalt this road... it’s not common sense,” Otten said.

Otten says it’s not as much about the dollar amount, but the commission’s willingness to hear the public’s input.

“We really feel that they are mismanaging taxpayer funds, and they need to have a plan what they want to do and how they want to fix roads and bridges,” Otten said.

Lincoln County Commission Joel Arends says he understands the concerns.

“We’ve got to open more dialogue with the voters, and we have to respect the voters and their will,” Arends said. “We’ve got to create more lead time when we want to engage in these types of projects.”

Going forward, both Otten and Arends agree, infrastructure must remain a priority but the method must change.

“We do need our roads and bridges fixed, but (the commission) need to pre-plan how they’re using our monies,” Otten said.

Arends says the Lincoln County Commission may have to re-allocate funds and make some tough decisions.

“What we need to start doing is trying to find the money in our existing budget, because we have to live within our means,” Arends said.

